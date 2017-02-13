Watch Ed Sheeran Perform ‘Shape of You’ at The 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Ed Sheeran shows off his musicality during his performance of “Shape Of You” at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards last night. The electrifying performance featured just the multi-GRAMMY winning artist and his signature loop station.

Sheeran’s GRAMMY appearance followed a return to the famed Saturday Night Live stage the night before, where he performed his two new singles “Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill,” with Alec Baldwin serving as the episode’s host. The episode was the show’s highest rated in 6 years.

Last week, “Shape of You” returned to the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Earlier this year, Sheeran made history by becoming the first artist to have two singles simultaneously debut in the top 10 of the Hot 100, with “Shape Of You” debuting atop the chart.