Video: Maroon 5 – Cold Ft. Future

Maroon 5 wasted no time in premiering the music video for their latest single “Cold,” featuring Atlanta rapper Future.

The visual captures a bizarre and trippy night after lead singer Adam Levine was slipped an acid tab in his drink. His hallucination stages include floating police cars, a fish with a human head, and an underwater wedding.

“It was weird. Somebody slipped something into my drink,” Levine tells his wife after the ordeal. “I think it was acid because I started tripping balls. Future turned into a teddy bear, and James was getting blown by a chicken. It was crazy.”

“Cold,” which follows their hot single “Don’t Wanna Know,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, features a bouncy, island-tinged production as Levine sets the stage for his eargasmic and ambient vocals.

“Cold enough to chill my bones / It feels like I don’t know you anymore / I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me,” Levine sings.

Maroon 5 is readying a new project, the follow-up to 2014’s V.

Watch “Cold” below: