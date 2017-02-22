Dua Lipa – Thinking ‘Bout You

Dua Lipa taps into her soulful side for “Thinking ‘Bout You,” the latest single from her forthcoming much-anticipated self-titled debut album, due out on June 2, 2017. In the accompanying music video, directed by London-based Jake Jelicich, the model-turned-singer ponders around her bedroom as she reflects on a lover.

“Thinking ‘Bout You” follows Lipa’s Top 10 UK single “Be the One,” which reached #1 in 18 countries and the Top 10 in 45. Dua has now sold 3.3m global singles to date.

Her pending album will feature collaborators such as Stephen ‘KOZ’ Kozmeniuk (Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj), Emile Haynie (Lana Del Rey, FKA Twigs), Nineteen85 (Drake, Majid Jordan) and Jon Levine (Drake, Nelly Furtado). The album was recorded between London, Los Angeles, Toronto and New York.

Album pre-order is available here: http://dualipa.com/