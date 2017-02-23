Adrian Underhill Releases Music Video For R&B Single “Not Good Enough”

Good music comes in many packages. We say that because by first impression you may skip over Adrian Underhill’s new single and music video for “Not Good Enough,” but if you patiently pressed play, the reward is an eargasmic treat. The accompanying vintage music video plays out the thought-provoking lyrics about isolation and togetherness.

“With this video, I wanted to explore the simultaneous isolation and togetherness that exists between people,” Adrian states. “As the two dancers move around in the space, their mechanical movements become like a meditation on this idea. Each dancer seems to exist in their own bubble and yet they are connected. This tension between distance and connection is played out over and over, and only through exposing their vulnerabilities do the dancers begin to see each other clearly.”

“Not Good Enough” will appear on Adrian’s upcoming debut album, due out later this year via Indica Records. The album was produced by Adam Bainbridge (Solange, Robyn, Blood Orange) who records and performs as Kindness.