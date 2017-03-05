Justin Timberlake Defends Blacks and the LGBT Community in iHeartRadio Awards “Song Of The Year” Speech

Justin Timberlake won Song Of The Year at tonight’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, and he used his shining moment to bring awareness to social issues.

“I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together,” the 36-year-old told viewers while accepting his award for his hit song “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

“If you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you are lesbian or you are trans — or maybe you’re just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee,” he adds. “Anyone that is treating you unkindly, it is only because they are afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are because being different means you make the difference. So f*ck ’em.”

It’s never too late to do the right thing!