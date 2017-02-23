Jason Derulo co-hosts LIVE with Kelly; Talks Music and Shows Off His Dance Moves



















Jason Derulo is latest music star to co-host with Kelly Ripa on LIVE with Kelly. In the below clip, the Derulo and Ripa discuss his recording process, working out to Beyonce, and J also shares an experience of a fan playing his music in front of him.

“For every album, I do like 300 hundred songs,” Jason says about his creative progress. “The favorites being the one that people here.”

Jason also participated in LIVE’s trivia dancer where he rocked out a little with a fan.

More dancing, as Kelly and Jason test out the hottest new toys from Toy Fair!

Also, check out the photos from Jason’s appearance below: