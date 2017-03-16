International Reggae Star Christopher Martin Announces #BigDeal 2017 North American Tour

After an impressive entrance at #3 on the Billboard Reggae chart with his debut album “Big Deal,” soulful crooner Christopher Martin is headed on his first major North American tour to deliver what he calls “real-life music”: Earnest, honest songs about everyday realities.

“I am really looking forward to this tour. This album is multi-faceted, with a song on it for everybody. I look forward to seeing all the fans along the road,” said Martin.

On March 17th, 2017, Chris Martin will kick start his ten week #BigDeal Tour in Boston Massachusetts, U.S.A that is scheduled to run through May, ending in Regina, Saskatoon, Canada. The tour will see the crooner perform from his billboard charting album songs including “Cheater’s Prayer” and “I’m a Big Deal,” along with new songs; “My Love” which is a fusion of dancehall, pop and reggae ton, the recent hit “Under the Influence” and the sexy R&B-flavored single “Magic,” produced by Martin himself.

From his humble beginnings in Jamaica’s St. Catherine Parish, in a rural district known as Back Pasture, to being catapulted into the entertainment limelight by winning Jamaica’s Rising Stars, Christopher Martin has kept his focus on developing his musical talents and becoming a great stage performer and all-around entertainer. Along the way, he teamed with influential producer and artist manager Robert Livingstone and company, later signing with VP Records. Recently, Christopher took a leading role in his first feature film “Destiny” and appeared in television commercials as the spokesperson for KFC Jamaica. Stacking up success after success, Christopher’s star is on the rise!

With his growing arsenal of hits, Christopher Martin has traveled the world with artists as diverse as; reggae pop icon Shaggy and German reggae star Gentleman. His exposure to the worldwide reggae audience has molded Christopher’s intentions about the music he creates. “I try to do music that resonates with everybody,” Martin says.

Christopher Martin #BIGDEAL Tour

Friday, March 17th 2017 – Boston, Massachusetts

Saturday, March 18th 2017 – Austin, Texas

Sunday, March 19th 2017 – Bridgeport, Connecticut

Wednesday, March 22nd 2017 – Brooklyn, New York

Thursday, March 23rd 2017 – Providence, Rhode Island

Friday, March 24th 2017 – Raleigh, North Carolina

Saturday, March 25th 2017 – Manhattan, New York

Sunday, March 26th 2017 – Indianapolis, Indiana

Wednesday, March 29th 2017 – Chicago, Illinois

Friday, March 31st 2017 – Queens, New York

Saturday, April 1st 2017 – Bronx, New York

Sunday, April 2nd 2017 – San Diego, California

Wednesday, April 4th 2017 – St. Louis, Missouri

Thursday, April 6th 2017 – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Friday, April 7th 2017 – Kansas City, Missouri

Saturday, April 8th 2017 – Phoenix, Arizona

Sunday, April 9th 2017 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Saturday, April 15th 2017 – Costa Rica

Saturday, April 22nd 2017 – Los Angeles, California

Friday, April 28th 2017 – Dallas, Texas

Saturday, April 29th 2017 – Houston, Texas

Sunday, April 30th 2017 – New Orleans

Thursday, May 4th 2017 – Portland, Maine

Friday, May 5th 2017 – Seattle, Washington

Saturday, May 6th 2017 – Vancouver, British Colombia

Sunday, May 7th 2017 – Victoria, British Colombia

Saturday, May 13th 2017 – Grenada

Sunday, May 14th 2017 – Boston, Massachusetts

Friday, May 19th 2017 – Calgary, Alberta

Saturday, May 20th 2017 – Regina, Saskatoon