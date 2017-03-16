International Reggae Star Christopher Martin Announces #BigDeal 2017 North American Tour

After an impressive entrance at #3 on the Billboard Reggae chart with his debut album “Big Deal,” soulful crooner Christopher Martin is headed on his first major North American tour to deliver what he calls “real-life music”: Earnest, honest songs about everyday realities.
“I am really looking forward to this tour. This album is multi-faceted, with a song on it for everybody. I look forward to seeing all the fans along the road,” said Martin.
On March 17th, 2017, Chris Martin will kick start his ten week #BigDeal Tour in Boston Massachusetts, U.S.A that is scheduled to run through May, ending in Regina, Saskatoon, Canada. The tour will see the crooner perform from his billboard charting album songs including “Cheater’s Prayer” and “I’m a Big Deal,” along with new songs; “My Love” which is a fusion of dancehall, pop and reggae ton, the recent hit “Under the Influence” and the sexy R&B-flavored single “Magic,” produced by Martin himself.
From his humble beginnings in Jamaica’s St. Catherine Parish, in a rural district known as Back Pasture, to being catapulted into the entertainment limelight by winning Jamaica’s Rising Stars, Christopher Martin has kept his focus on developing his musical talents and becoming a great stage performer and all-around entertainer. Along the way, he teamed with influential producer and artist manager Robert Livingstone and company, later signing with VP Records. Recently, Christopher took a leading role in his first feature film “Destiny” and appeared in television commercials as the spokesperson for KFC Jamaica. Stacking up success after success, Christopher’s star is on the rise!
With his growing arsenal of hits, Christopher Martin has traveled the world with artists as diverse as; reggae pop icon Shaggy and German reggae star Gentleman. His exposure to the worldwide reggae audience has molded Christopher’s intentions about the music he creates. “I try to do music that resonates with everybody,” Martin says.
Christopher Martin #BIGDEAL Tour
Friday, March 17th 2017 – Boston, Massachusetts
Saturday, March 18th 2017 – Austin, Texas
Sunday, March 19th 2017 – Bridgeport, Connecticut
Wednesday, March 22nd 2017 – Brooklyn, New York
Thursday, March 23rd 2017 – Providence, Rhode Island
Friday, March 24th 2017 – Raleigh, North Carolina
Saturday, March 25th 2017 – Manhattan, New York
Sunday, March 26th 2017 – Indianapolis, Indiana
Wednesday, March 29th 2017 – Chicago, Illinois
Friday, March 31st 2017 – Queens, New York
Saturday, April 1st 2017 – Bronx, New York
Sunday, April 2nd 2017 – San Diego, California
Wednesday, April 4th 2017 – St. Louis, Missouri
Thursday, April 6th 2017 – Minneapolis, Minnesota
Friday, April 7th 2017 – Kansas City, Missouri
Saturday, April 8th 2017 – Phoenix, Arizona
Sunday, April 9th 2017 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Saturday, April 15th 2017 – Costa Rica
Saturday, April 22nd 2017 – Los Angeles, California
Friday, April 28th 2017 – Dallas, Texas
Saturday, April 29th 2017 – Houston, Texas
Sunday, April 30th 2017 – New Orleans
Thursday, May 4th 2017 – Portland, Maine
Friday, May 5th 2017 – Seattle, Washington
Saturday, May 6th 2017 – Vancouver, British Colombia
Sunday, May 7th 2017 – Victoria, British Colombia
Saturday, May 13th 2017 – Grenada
Sunday, May 14th 2017 – Boston, Massachusetts
Friday, May 19th 2017 – Calgary, Alberta
Saturday, May 20th 2017 – Regina, Saskatoon