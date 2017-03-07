ZZ Ward – The Deep Ft. Joey Purp

Alternative singer ZZ Ward gives us life with her soulful delivery on her brand new single, “The Deep,” featuring Joey Purp.

The record marks ZZ’s first release in 2017 and introduces her anxiously awaited second full-length album which is set to arrive this summer, while the video for “The Deep” is set to premiere on March 10th.

This spellbinding jam churns out a soulful chant and six-string Southern swagger over a sample of The Charmels’ “As Long As I’ve Got You” before a scorching cameo from spitter Joey Purp of Chicago’s Savemoney [Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa] crew. A return to ZZ’s roots, its confessional storytelling documents a decaying relationship with a raw delivery evocative of her earliest blues heroes such as Howlin’ Wolf, Robert Johnson, and Big Mama Thornton.

Regarding “The Deep,” ZZ comments, “‘The Deep’ is about feeling trapped in a relationship that I knew was no good for me. I met someone that made me lose control of myself. When I wrote the song, we noticed something really haunting about The Charmels’ ‘As Long As I’ve Got You,’ and we just had to sample it. I thought Joey would be perfect to bring a specific passion and flavor to the song. I’m excited for everyone to hear it now!”

With a soul-shaking voice and incendiary guitar and harmonica chops, ZZ Ward has consistently delivered powerful neo-blues steeped in hip-hop swagger since the release of her breakout mixtape, Eleven Roses.