Tanya Asaki – Baby, Come to Me

Tanya Asaki releases her latest single, “Baby, Come to Me,” a record made popular by Regina Belle, shows her versatility, style, and fresh sound.

Born in Toronto to Jamaican parents, music has always been a big part of Tanya’s life. Her music education began at Etobicoke School of the Arts and continued at Humber College where she studied Business Management and Vocal Jazz. Asaki is multi-talented, singing, composing and arranging her own songs.

Tanya has already gotten a taste of the spotlight as she was a guest on an episode of ‘Soul Food.’ Her talent landed her a backup gig for 7- time Grammy Nominee and R&B Singer, Kelly Price, and Canada’s R&B artist, Deborah Cox.

Tanya is working hard to expand her music opportunities between Canada, Jamaica, Asia and beyond. She is busy connecting the dots while pushing forward.

“I’m ready to take it to the next level,” she says. “I want to be heard. It is important for my music to encourage and influence others. It has to be heartfelt.”

This beautiful flower is ready to bloom, and the package she offers is, without question, one full of talent, energy, professionalism and personality.