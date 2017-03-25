Sportsman – Running On A Beach

Stockholm, Sweden musician Sportsman unwraps the soulful new single “Running On A Beach,” the first offering from his forthcoming debut album ‘Neverland.’ On the tune, Sportsman offers a laid-back pairing of sultry vocals, romantic melodies, and fluttering synths and electronics.

Speaking on the new single, Sportsman said: “‘Running On A Beach’ was written in Tanzania. I stayed in a small lodge on the beach. I was high on antimalarials when I woke up in a fever to the sound of a minaret at dawn. I was convinced that the muezzin was singing my song in a sad, auto-tuned way. I smelled weed, like someone was smoking just outside my window. I got up and walked straight out on the postcard-like beach. I took a run in the sunrise, passing drunk fishermen and women spinning seaweed. This song is about these magic hours on the border of dream and reality.”

Sportsman upcoming album, Neverland, follows his Usher EP. “I feel like I’m making this album as a final farewell to my childhood,” he says.