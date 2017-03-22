Sarsha Simone – Daydream x Love Ting

Following the welcoming response of her sultry single, “Casualty,” UK singer/songwriter Sarsha Simone returns with two hypnotic anthems: “Daydream” and “Love Ting (Josxph The Dreamer edit).”

“Daydream” is a swirling, soul trap burner, while “Love Ting (Josxph The Dreamer edit)” is an island breeze-infused banger that takes the listener on an escapade through playful rhythms with subtle nods to Caribbean grooves.

“Daydream is about having a dream and staying true to that vision despite the doubt that is coming at you from society,” says Sarsha. “I want people to feel empowered to push through the BS when they hear this song.”

Daydream & Love Ting are the lead singles from, ‘Bodhi’, which is the first installment of Sarsha’s full-length debut, ‘The Buddha Barbie’. The project will be released as three separate EPs through S.I.R Collective (Still I Rise Collective), an indie label founded and operated by Sarsha and her manager Kristie Nicolas.

Play “Daydream” and “Love Ting (Josxph The Dreamer edit)” below: