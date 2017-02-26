Raven Felix – If You Only Knew Feat. Rob $tone

Taylor Gang songstress Raven Felix taps bubbling rapper, Rob $tone, for her new single, “If You Only Knew.”

Lifted from her forthcoming album, Valifornication, Raven let’s fake friends and Exs know how she’s moving.

“I’m moving on to the next, I ain’t ready your text, and when you see me I’m fresh, diamonds all on my neck,” she sings.

Raven Felix Tour Dates:

March 13-15 – SXSW – Austin TX, Pink Party, Digital Trapstars Show, Priority Records Re-Launch event.

March 16 – Fresno, CA – Strummers

March 18 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

March 17 – Santa Barbara, CA – Velvet Jones

March 23 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room at House of Blues

March 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Union

March 28 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Atrium

April 1 – Oakland, CA – Venue Oakland

April 7 – Euphoria Music Festival – Austin, TX

April 8 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

April 9 – Santa Barbara, CA – Velvet Jones

The growing buzz around Raven initially caught the attention of superstar Wiz Khalifa in 2015, who quickly made her the newest member of Taylor Gang, becoming a key mentor in her career.

In 2016, Raven’s song “Work, Drink, F*ck, Sleep” was used extensively for the launch of Chelsea Handler’s Netflix series Chelsea Does. Her DJ Kronic collaboration “Feel That” was also featured on the current season of HBO’s Ballers.

Raven also recently landed the lead single in Mike Epps and George Lopez’s new movie Meet The Blacks with her Snoop Dogg and Nef The Pharaoh collab “Hit The Gas.”