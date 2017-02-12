NAO – Bad Blood (SBTRKT Remix)

London soul singer NAO’s “Bad Blood” gets a garage remix, and it’s pretty good.

The SBTRKT mixture should give the song more traction as it is intense and primed for additional listeners.

The song is off NAO’s ‘For All We Know The Remixes EP,’ released on February 10.

Listen below.

Recently nominated for a 2017 Brit Award for Best Female Solo Artist, NAO will return to the US to perform at Coachella followed by several headlining tour dates in major cities including New York, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and more. See below for tour dates.

NAO NORTH AMERICA TOUR AND FESTIVAL DATES:

April 16 Indio, CA Coachella

April 20 San Francisco, CA The Regency

April 23 Indio, CA Coachella

April 26 Austin, TX Antones

April 27 Houston, TX Warehouse Live Studio

April 29 Durham, NC Art of Cool Festival

May 1 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

May 2 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge

May 4 Toronto, ON The Phoenix

May 5 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel