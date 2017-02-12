NAO – Bad Blood (SBTRKT Remix)

London soul singer NAO’s “Bad Blood” gets a garage remix, and it’s pretty good.
The SBTRKT mixture should give the song more traction as it is intense and primed for additional listeners.
The song is off NAO’s ‘For All We Know The Remixes EP,’ released on February 10.
Listen below.
Recently nominated for a 2017 Brit Award for Best Female Solo Artist, NAO will return to the US to perform at Coachella followed by several headlining tour dates in major cities including New York, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and more. See below for tour dates.
NAO NORTH AMERICA TOUR AND FESTIVAL DATES:
April 16 Indio, CA Coachella
April 20 San Francisco, CA The Regency
April 23 Indio, CA Coachella
April 26 Austin, TX Antones
April 27 Houston, TX Warehouse Live Studio
April 29 Durham, NC Art of Cool Festival
May 1 Atlanta, GA Terminal West
May 2 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge
May 4 Toronto, ON The Phoenix
May 5 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel