Megan Gage – Back Seat Girl Feat. Wahala AK

Bay-area songstress Megan Gage joins forces with Wahala AK for the soulful-laidback single, “Backseat Girl.” With a touch of R&B over the dance-EDM production, Megan delights with unapologetically lyricism and heartstrings-pulling tone.

Drawing on neo-soul and funk influences, Megan Gage is creating music that that finds solace + strength in transparent vulnerability – the intersection of honest songwriting and endlessly groovy vibes.

“Backseat Girl” is the first single from Gage’s forthcoming EP, dropping early this summer.

“I’ve known music was my calling since I was little. Even though I went through the motions- went to school, did my extracurriculars- my heart was never in it the way it was when I was writing songs.”

After finishing her studies, Megan has spent the last year acting and songwriting, preparing for her newest project.