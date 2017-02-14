Maroon 5 – Cold Ft. Future

Looks like Maroon 5 will be delving further into urban music this time around.

With the success of their 10 collaboration “Don’t Wanna Know,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, the group summons Atlanta rapper Future for their new single, “Cold.”

“Cold” features a bouncy, island-tinged production as lead singer Adam Levine sets the stage for his eargasmic and ambient vocals.

“Cold enough to chill my bones / It feels like I don’t know you anymore / I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me,” Levine sings.

Maroon 5 is readying a new project, the follow-up to 2014’s V.

Bump “Cold” below: