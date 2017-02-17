Kendra Black – Rude Ft. Snoop Dogg

Pop newcomer Kendra Black gets some helping rhymes from rap legend Snoop Dogg for her new single, “Rude.”

On the slick-talking song, lifted from her debut EP, The Edge, the Italian-born singer goes hard in the paint on how she moves, including rolling up that blunt.

After graduating from the Kirov Academy of Ballet of Washington DC in 2012, Black relocated to New York City where she put together her team of producers and band members. She collaborated on song co-writes with Bravo’s Platinum Hit finalist Nick Nitolli and Grammy-nominated singer/producer Lachi, and teamed up with the producers at Trend Def Studios in Los Angeles. The resulting product is Black’s new five-track EP, The Edge, which she plans to release on March 10th this year.

Kendra Black – The Edge – Track listing:

Rude (Remix feat. Snoop Dogg)

Air Pack Jet

Show Me Off

We Got It

Rude