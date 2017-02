If you’re one of those people who enter a friendship for your own benefit then Bebe Rexha and G-Eazy has something to say to you on their new collaboration, “F*ck Fake Friends.”

“F*ck fake friends,” Bebe sings. “We don’t need ’em / Only thing they’re good for is leaving / And I ain’t got the time.”

“F*ck Fake Friends” follows Bebe’s lead single “I Got You;” both songs will appear her upcoming project, Fault: Pt. 1, due out Friday (Feb. 17).

Listen to “F*ck Fake Friends” below: